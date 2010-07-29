Virgin Media player launches online and for mobile

Virgin Media will launch its first online and mobile TV player in beta today.

The cable giant has been teasing the launch of a VOD service over the internet and through mobile phones for some time, and has now confirmed that the service will launch today.

'Hundreds of hours' of content will be available to those on the trial including ITV, LIVING, Disney, Cartoon Network, National Geographic and, following a new agreement with MTV Networks UK & Ireland, a raft of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon shows.

Popular shows

Cindy Rose, executive director of digital entertainment at Virgin Media said: "MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon already offer some hugely popular shows on our TV on demand platform so we're delighted to be expanding our line-up across all three screens.

"We continue to explore innovative new ways to bring our customers' favourite content to them and, with Virgin Media Player, we're making sure they're spoilt for choice."

Trial opening

The trial will be open to Virgin Media XL customers who also have a broadband connection through the company and registration is now open at www.virginmedia.com/player.

Additionally, registered Virgin mobile pay monthly customers will be able to watch an hour of Virgin Media Player every day for no extra charge.

"Virgin Media will bring more content to Virgin Media Player as the company builds towards full launch later this year," added the company.