Roku's new Streaming Stick gives Chromecast a run for its money

Roku's Streaming Stick will hit the UK in April and brings HD Netflix, YouTube and Now TV to your television without needing a set-top box to house it.

The Streaming Stick plugs directly into the HDMI port of your TV and is teeny tiny enough to be used on wall-mounted TVs as well.

It means you can watch on-demand films, TV shows and music videos on your television using a Wi-Fi connection, as well as being able to play videos and music from a smartphone or tablet.

Smart TV

You can use your phone or slate to control the stick as well, thanks to the Roku Android and iOS app - but it does come with a remote control too so you can use that if you prefer.

As well as Netflix, YouTube, Now TV and Vevo, Roku offers a channel store of over 700 apps ranging from games to news to social networking.

If you're thinking this all sounds very similar to the Chromecast UK, then you'd be right - but you can pre-order the Roku Streaming Stick in the UK from today, with release scheduled for April 2014. We're still waiting on a release date for the Chromecast.

It'll set you back around £49.99 - that's the same price as the Roku 1 box.