Now TV adds 4OD into the on-demand mix

Father Ted, Peep Show, Black Books and the gold standard of quality television programming, Hollyoaks, are now available through Now TV.

That's right, Sky's £10 box to transform your dumb TV into a smart one has added 4OD to its on-demand line-up. It joins iPlayer and Demand 5 in being free, while Sky's Entertainment, Sports and Movies passes will cost you from £4.99 a month.

