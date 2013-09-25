New Roku boxes unveiled with Roku 3 leading the streaming charge

Roku has revamped its range of streaming players, bringing its updated boxes to the US, Canada and UK.

There are now three devices in the Roku line-up: the beginners' box is the Roku 1, a basic media streamer that lets you play 1080p full HD video from Netflix, Vevo, iPlayer and other streaming services on your TV using a Wi-Fi or wired internet connection.

The Roku 2 offers the same basic functionality but uses dual-band wireless for a more robust connection and its remote control comes with a headphone jack so you can privately listen to the streamed video without disturbing anyone else.

The Roku 3 steps things up another notch by offering all the Roku 2 featuers as well as an Ethernet and USB port.

The top end streamer also comes with a motion sensor in its remote control so you can play - wait for it - games.

The Roku 3 has actually been out in the US for a number of months but this is the first time it's made it to the UK's fine shores.

The US also now gets to enjoy the Roku LT, a really tiny, cheap box that streams up to 720p HD video. The LT has been available in the UK for a while now, but is now somewhat undercut by the £10 Sky Now TV box.

America can pre-order the Roku LT, 1 and 2 in the US from today, with pricing set at $49.99, $59.99 and $79.99 respectively.

In the UK, the Roku 3 release date is set for today with pricing at £99.99. The Roku 1 and 2 will be available in October but you can pre-order them from today for £59.99 and £79.99 respectively.