Bang & Olufsen's Beovision Avant 4K TV is the ultimate background blender

Bang & Olufsen has announced the Beovision Avant 4K TV, a set that's designed to fade into the background when not in use.

B&O describes its 55-inch Ultra HD set as 'the one that moves', a reference to the TV's fancy motorized stand that not only rotates the TV, but brings it towards you when you want to use it.

The upshot of this is that your set won't be as spacially obstructing when it's off. However you can opt for a wall bracket instead, if that's more your thing.

The Avant is available in 55-inch form from today exclusively at B&O stores for a price of £5,995. You won't get the stand with that (it'll cost you an extra £1,195), but you will get a future-y remote control called the Beoremote One.

Move it

B&O isn't ignoring the sound quality either, packing in eight driver units and a dedicated amplifier for each. And if you've already got external speakers, you can connect them via the integrated 7.1 surround sound module.

The sound panel itself slides out from under the TV when it's turned on, and back up again into its concealed hiding spot when you're finished.

Spotify and Deezer are also built into the TV's services, but you'll need to pair up your Apple TV or Chromecast if you want to stream Netflix.