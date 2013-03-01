Things not so sweet for YouView as Lord Sugar steps down

Another big name has fled YouView as Lord Alan Sugar becomes the latest to jump the IPTV ship.

A leading British tech figure, Lord Sugar has been at the company for two years, launching the product with slightly odd declaration that it was "a carcass of a service".

He follows luminaries like former-iPlayer man Anthony Rose and Ofcom's Kip Meek in exiting the company.

It's not a case of shouting 'you're fired' at a mirror for Sugar at least, with the Amstrad founder insisting that he has completed the job that he was hired to do.

Catch-up

YouView is an IPTV service that has the backing of seven familiar British partners, including all the terrestrial broadcasters, Arqiva, BT and TalkTalk.

Although it was described to TechRadar a week ago as "a long way from mainstream" by Freeview head Ilse Howling, YouView is claiming to be the fastest growing British platform.

Obviously as a brand new service that's not that bold a suggestion - although YouView does have a bundle of potential and, in BT and TalkTalk, backers that are desperate for it to work.

But for those looking for a spoonful of the Sugar tenure, you'll just have to hope it is featured in the backwards EPG.