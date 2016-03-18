Sky to launch free sports channel that will show select Premier League games

Sky has announced that it will launch a free sports channel for all of its subscribers, with Sky Sports Mix serving as a showcase for the broadcaster's subscription sports offering.

Sky Sports Mix, which will launch in the summer, will show a 'select number' of Premier League matches as well as football, golf, international cricket and, brilliantly, continue the great strides taken into televising women's sport.

The channel will be available to all subscribers regardless of a subscription to Sports and Sky believes that it will be another tool in the fight against rival BT.

"With Sky Sports Mix, we are giving millions more people access to great moments from some of the world's biggest sporting events at no extra cost," said Sky Sports MD Barney Francis.

Sample

"It is a fantastic way for all Sky customers to be able to enjoy some of the great content that has made Sky Sports the first choice for sport.

"Sky Sports Mix will bring sport to more people and provide many different ways of enjoying our coverage, from high profile live events and fascinating documentaries to clips of incredible moments.

"Our aim is to offer sport in a way that can engage, encourage and excite everyone even further."

By offering select sports free, Sky is likely to convince some of its subscribers to upgrade to the full package as well as potentially picking up a big audience, just like the hugely popular Sky Sports News HQ channel.