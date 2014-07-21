BBC Sport app does a little Grandstanding with Chromecast support

The BBC Sport apps for iOS and Android have become the latest to join the Google Chromecast party.

Mobile device owners with equipped with the Chromecast HDMI streaming dongle can now stream content and directly to their television set or computer screen.

That means like all of the live sporting action screened via the app, such as the Commonwealth Games which gets underway in Glasgow this week, can be easily viewed on a larger display.

"Cast live and on-demand video to your TV using Chromecast," says Google in the new release notes.

AirPlay alternative

The BBC Sport app joins the iPlayer in the Chromecast stable, as the platform continues to look more like a viable alternative to the Apple TV AirPlay functionality.

Early this month Google rolled out full screen mirroring on Android devices, allowing smartphone and tablet owners to send their entire display to the television.

The new BBC Sport apps for iOS and Android are available to download now from the respective portals.

Via The Next Web