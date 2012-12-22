Spotify channel comes to Roku set-top boxes

Premium subscribers can access Spotify through the Roku set-top box

Users of Roku's set-top boxes and Streaming Stick can now access popular music services Spotify and Vevo.

The update for Roku owners in the United States and UK brings Spotify streaming at 320kbps to the television set, and offers access to many of the features associated with the desktop and mobile clients.

Users can listen ad-free, access their playlists, search for music, browse new albums and recommendations and also view messages sent to their inbox.

The app is free to download from the Roku Channel Store, but users will need a £9.99 (USD$9.99) Spotify Premium subscription to play music.

Vevo on board too

Also available among the 600 channels in the store is the music service Vevo.

The app brings original music, music videos and bonus content from artists. Account holders can access their playlists.

