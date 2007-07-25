Sony unleashes world's first HD video Walkman

The world's first high-definition video Walkman, the Sony GV-HD700E, plays HDV 1080i as well as miniDV tapes (SP and LP)

Sony has just made it a whole lot easier to check those video shots taken with your HDV or DV camcorder when you're away on holiday or on the move.

The comapny today announced the world's first high-definition video Walkman. The Sony GV-HD700E plays HDV 1080i as well as miniDV tapes (SP and LP). It can also record HDV1080i/DV signals from an external source.

The Sony GV-HD700E video Walkman is equipped with a high-quality 7-inch widescreen (16:9) LCD monitor with 800 x 480 resolution. It has plenty of versatile interfaces, including i.LINK and HDMI out to allow high-definition viewing on any connected HD-ready TV or monitor. The GV-HD700E's screen folds down when not in use to make it more portable.

The Sony GV-HD700E is also the first video Walkman to support x.v.Colour, which almost doubles the range of colours that can be displayed on screen. The player runs on InfoLITHIUM L and M Series batteries, or from the mains.

Supplied accessories include an AC mains adaptor, wireless remote controller, component cable and AV Multi Cable (without S-video). The Sony GV-HD700E will be available from September; pricing has yet to be confirmed.

Sony GV-HD700E key features: