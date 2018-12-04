TechRadar's downloads advent calendar: get Ashampoo Photo Commander 15 free

The holidays are an expensive time, so we’re bringing you a special treat: a full, free Windows program to download every day until Christmas.

Look behind the fourth door on our free downloads advent calendar to find Ashampoo Photo Commander 15 – a powerful image management tool makes it incredibly easy to organize your snaps, make enhancements and corrections, and share them online or in print.

Digital cameras give your photos impenetrable filenames, and it's all too easy for them to end up in a jumbled mess on your hard drive. With Ashampoo Photo Commander you can view them all with customizable previews and accelerated browsing, rename them and add tags (including geotags) with a few clicks.

Ashampoo Photo Commander also includes a suite of great Quick Fix tools, including a superb one-click optimizer that adjusts color and contrast, removes noise and eliminates JPG compression artefacts instantly. You can also take your pick from a menu of creative effects (including some stylish Instagram-style filters), flip or rotate your images, remove scratches (ideal for scanned prints), and resize them. You can apply these changes to a single photo, or to several in a batch.

Once your pictures look great, you can export them as PDFs, create HTML photo albums, make collages and panoramas, and make custom greeting cards and calendars. However you want to share your snaps, Ashampoo Photo Commander will help you do it.

In case you missed it...