Support Special Effect, the charity helping people with disabilities enjoy video games

You may have noticed that this week on TechRadar we’re celebrating all things console gaming. We’re reminiscing over the machines and games that have brought us the kind of joy only a really great video game can bring and we want to share that with you, our readers.

It’s also why we want to take this opportunity to tell you about the gamers’ charity Special Effect. Not everyone can enjoy easy access to video games and Special Effect works to bring games into the lives of those with physical disabilities.

Using personalized technology such as modified joy pads, voice-control and eye-control, Special Effect gives those with physical disabilities and their families the chance to play games together and create the kind of memories we’re celebrating on our website this week.

Spread the joy

More than memories, it’s been found that the sense of inclusivity that Special Effect provides also has a positive impact on therapy, confidence and rehabilitation.

Naturally, TechRadar and our publisher Future are supportive of a charity that uses technology and games to have such a positive impact. If you’d like to support what they do you can donate or get involved directly through their website.

We’re also directly supporting the charity by taking part in the Tough Mudder challenge in London this year, so you can also support Special Effect through our JustGiving page for the event.