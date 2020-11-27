Stunning robot vacuum Black Friday deal combines a vac and a mop into one low price

Before today's robot vacuum Black Friday deals, it was difficult to get your hands on one of the more feature-laden models without breaking the bank. Usually devices with built-in mopping features go for £300+, but this already cheap Eufy RoboVac G10 Hybrid is seeing £100 off this morning, leaving us with a stunning £199.99 price.

That's actually the cheapest this robot vacuum has ever been, and you're getting Alexa compatibility, powerful suction and intelligent navigation for that price as well. However, if you're looking for a new robot vacuum, Black Friday isn't done with you yet.

We're seeing cheaper Eufy models dropping as low as £125.99 right now, though it's worth noting you're dropping a few features at that price - including Alexa support. We'd recommend grabbing the £199 model (or this £152.99 device which only sacrifices the mop functionality) unless you'd prefer to pay as little as possible.

You'll find all these robot vacuum Black Friday offers just below, but we're also rounding up all the best Black Friday deals and the latest Amazon Black Friday sales right here on TechRadar as well.

We're seeing some excellent prices available in the US as well, so be sure to check out the robot vacuum deals further down the page as well.

Lowest price yet Eufy RoboVac G10 Hybrid robot vacuum: £299.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Save £100 - £199 is an excellent price for a hybrid robot vacuum and mop. This little helper will not only scour your carpets for dust but can also keep your hard floors sparkling clean as well. We usually see features like this, and the Alexa compatibility for a much higher cost so you're getting a steal here.

Robot vacuum Black Friday deals in the UK

Eufy Robovac 30C vacuum cleaner: £219.99 £152.99 at Amazon

Save £67 - This Eufy Robovac is down to just £152.99 in Amazon's Black Friday deals, which brings it down to its lowest price yet. You're getting powerful suction in this Alexa-enabled robot vacuum, as well as BoostIQ that automatically ramps up the power when needed.

Eufy Robovac 11s vacuum cleaner: £199.99 £125.99 at Amazon

Save £74 - Sure, it's cheap - and if you're looking to pay as little as possible over Black Friday this is an excellent option. However, for just a little more cash you can upgrade to Alexa support and a higher suction power in the model above. That Alexa support is pretty crucial to being able to easily control your vacuum via WiFi rather than the remote control here, but you'll still be able to schedule cleaning using this device.

Robot vacuum Black Friday deals in the US

Eufy Robovac 30C vacuum cleaner: $299.99 $179.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - This is an excellent discount on the powerful Eufy RoboVac 30C, complete with Alexa compatibility for voice control and easy scheduling as well as a 2,000Pa suction power and self-charging features as well.

Eufy Robovac 11s Max vacuum cleaner: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - This RoboVac is sitting at a great price for those looking for powerful suction on a budget. If you want to connect your robot vacuum to your smart home however (and there are very similar prices for models that do so), we'd recommend checking the offers above.

