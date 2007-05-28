New Sony Vaio ultra-portables revealed

Sony today announced an updated range of its Vaio TZ-series of ultra portable notebook computers.

Sony said it has asked some 5,000 existing owners of TZ-series notebooks for feedback, tweaking the new range based on the results of the survey.

The majority of respondents (60 per cent) said they used their Vaio machines on the move, while 74 per cent said the balance between size and weight is 'very important'. Sony has consequently started making the screen housing and the base of the chassis using lighter carbon fibre re-enforcement technology.

The new carbon fibre technology brings the weight down to just 1.19kg while ensuring increased durability.

Minimalist design

Sony said the 'Full Flat' minimalist design is the other big appeal for the new Vaio TZ-series, after 70 per cent of customers said design was very important.

As many customers said they spend lots of time watching DVDs, the Vaio developers added two special features to the new TZ-series.

The 'Instant On' lets you play DVDs and CDs anytime without starting up Windows. A set of dedicated AV buttons gives you easy play control.

UK pricing and availability has yet to be confirmed.

Full specification: