Weekend round-up

It's been a busy old weekend in the world of tech, but as usual we have scouted round to bring you the most vital (and quirky) stories from over the weekend.

Firstly, late on Friday Microsoft confirmed it would be appealing against the massive fine it has been hit with by the European Union for defying sanctions imposed after the anti-trust rulings.

The EU decided to hand Microsoft a whopping £680 million fine after deciding the Redmond company was guilty of not providing key code to rival software manufacturers.

Microsoft are seeking ‘clarity from the court’ in their appeal.

You’ve been iFramed

The most famous Mac thief was probably the Hamburgler, but running a close second is the fellow who got away with a lady’s MacBook only to be caught by the woman’s ingenuity.

Using her remote access to the Mac, the victim took a photo of the thief from her laptop and gave it to the police.

If it wasn’t for those pesky iKids…

Facebook ordered to out Fake Dean profile kids

Cyber-bullying of teachers is becoming an increasingly common problem, but in America, one educator who found himself on the wrong end of a fake Facebook profile has gone to court to get the social networking site to reveal the culprits.

The profile, which has since been removed, contained "pictures and messages inappropriate for a Dean of Students to send to a student."

Facebook have been ordered to retain the details of those that created the profile pending further investigation from the courts.

