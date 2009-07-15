Ballmer pokes fun at Google's Chrome OS

Chrome OS - our mockup of how it could look

Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer lived up to his controversial reputation by mocking Google Chrome OS, asking why the company felt the need for a second OS to slot alongside Android.

Ballmer, speaking at a conference in New Orleans, described Chrome OS – Google's foray into operating systems for computers – as very interesting, but questioned its purpose.

"Who knows what this thing is? To me, the Chrome OS thing is highly interesting," said Ballmer.

"It won't happen for a year and a half and they already announced an operating system."

Making your mind up

"I don't know if they can't make up their mind or what the problem is over there, but the last time I checked, you don't need two client operating systems," added Ballmer.

"It's good to have one."

Ballmer mocking the opposition is hardly surprising, but it would be naïve to believe that Microsoft is not taking the threat from Google seriously.

No doubt critics will point to the fact that Microsoft's mobile OS Windows Mobile – which is set to move into version 6.5 soon, is a very different beast to Windows 7.

But Ballmer is not the first to question how Android and Chrome OS fit in with each other, and is unlikely to be the last.

Via Reuters