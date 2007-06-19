Google to make PowerPoint rival

Google announced that it has bought online slide presentations firm Zenter on its blog yesterday. The deal essentially means that Google is to add a PowerPoint rival to its Google Apps online software suite. The PowerPoint challenger is likely to be launched this summer.

Zenter's product is a competitor to Microsoft PowerPoint . Under the Google umbrella, the PowerPoint look-a-like will form the presentation function that was recently included in Google Apps.

Just two months ago Google bought Tonic Systems , another maker of presentation software. It also recently bought a platform for web-based video conferences from Marratech .

Google Apps already includes the Gmail webmail service, Google Calendar and word processing and spreadsheet software in Google Docs & Spreadsheets .