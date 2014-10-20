Android Lollipop's Gmail app might handle non-Google emails too

Android Lollipop is the biggest Android update in a very long time, and it brings with it a bevy of welcome changes, large and small.

But one of the best might be something that Google hasn't even officially mentioned yet: much greater flexibility for Android's native Gmail app.

In all versions of Android so far the Gmail app has only handled Gmail emails, which to be fair makes sense.

But with Android L it looks like Google is turning the Android Gmail app into a universal email hub where all your accounts will live.

Ain't it grand

This video allegedly shows the new Lollipop Gmail app in action, complete with its Material Design makeover.

As you can see, switching between email accounts is as easy as swiping to the left or right.

The source of the video is unclear, but we'll be damned if it doesn't look official.

Android Lollipop, which brings the OS to version 5.0, will roll out first on various Nexus devices first beginning in early November.

Via Android Police