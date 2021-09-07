Snap up this Remington hair dryer for its (almost) lowest price

Grabbing one of the best hair dryers is essential when it comes to creating salon-worthy blow drys yourself, whether that’s a bouncy style with plenty of volume, or sleek, smooth tresses. They can be a pricey purchase, however, so a good hair dryer deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 40% off the price of the Remington Hydraluxe Pro EC9001 hair dryer, reducing it to £89.95 from £149.99 . While this isn’t the lowest price we've seen for the hair dryer, which comes with two different-sized concentrator nozzles and a diffuser, it’s almost as low as the prices we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best hair dryer deals in your region.)

Today's best Remington hair dryer deal in the UK

Remington Hydraluxe Pro EC9001: £149.99 £89.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £60 off the cost of this Remington hair dryer, which has three temperature settings and two speed levels. This isn’t the best price we’ve ever seen for this hair dryer – it has dropped as low as £85 before. But for just £4.99 more, this is still good value, and we don’t know how long it will last, so we suggest that you snap up this hair dryer deal now.View Deal

The Remington Hydraluxe Pro EC9001 features ionic technology, which sees negative ions projected from the barrel to speed up the evaporation of water molecules and help dry the hair faster. Remington also claims at the same time that micro-conditioners are released to preserve the hair’s moisture levels.

The hair dryer is relatively bulky with a short but wide barrel. That said, on test we found it was one of the fastest hair dryers we’ve tested to date, and on all temperature settings hair was left smooth, with very few fly-away strands. However, it couldn’t quite match the levels of shine achieved by other hair dryers such as the Dyson Supersonic and the Panasonic EH-NA65 .

We were also impressed with the Hydracare sensor that regulates the temperature of airflow to prevent excessive heat build-up, which can damage your hair.

