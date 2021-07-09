Smarty leads the market for SIM only deals with this £16/pm unlimited data plan

Looking to get a new SIM plan? Currently the retailer Smarty has one of the best SIM only deals on the market, offering a 20% discount on one of its SIMs to beat out the competition.

With this deal, you'll be getting unlimited data, calls and texts and right now, only having to pay £16 a month. That is the cheapest price on the market for unlimited data SIMs, matched only by Three at the same price.

However, where Smarty gets an edge on Three is in its contracts. It runs on 1-month rolling contracts compared to Three's 12 month options. This means you are able to leave at any time that suits you.

Plus, Smarty allows tethering which means you can connect your iPad, console, laptop or other devices to the unlimited data cap as well.

SIM only deals: Smarty's big data bargain

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £20 £16 a month | 20% off

Right now, this is the best unlimited data SIM on the market, matched only by Three at the same price. However, where Three will tie you in for a year, Smarty uses rolling contracts allowing you to leave at any time. This SIM plan would normally cost you £20 a month meaning you're saving 20% here.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may have never heard of, and yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop-over option. It also means you can chop and change your contract if you discover you don't need all that data or want to bring your bills down.

For some, the company's 'No credit checks' promise will be the big appeal. And in terms of coverage, Smarty piggy backs off of Three's UK network - the notable feature Smarty doesn't currently offer is 5G.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that unlimited data across any laptop, tablet or even console you own.