Smarty just launched one of the best ever SIM only deals: 50GB for £12 a month

A lot of retailers are starting to feel the heat of November, launching early Black Friday offers to entice you in. And while not all are created equal, Smarty has just launched one of the best cheap SIM only deals we've seen in a long time...maybe even ever.

The lesser-known SIM provider has taken its 50GB plan and slashed 20% off the price. That now leaves you paying just £12 a month, beating out all of the competition for the lowest price for a data package that big.

That will be enough data to download 400 apps, stream roughly 10,000 songs or browse the internet for 2500 hours...all pretty challenging feats to fit into each and every month.

On top of the benefits of low costs and big data, Smarty operates its SIM only deals on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can leave at any time and don;t have to feel obligated to stay if you see any Black Friday SIM only deals that you prefer later this month (although we think that's highly doubtful).

Black Friday phone deals will be the perfect time to get a new handset

Smarty Mobile's new SIM only deal:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 per month

For anyone looking to keep their bills low, this offer from Smarty is easily the best cheap SIM around. Each month you just need to pay £12 (20% off its usual price) and you'll be rewarded with 50GB of data. Along with that, Smarty works on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time.

Why go for Smarty SIM only deals this Black Friday?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals, big data bargains and even unlimited data SIMs, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 50GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even a console.