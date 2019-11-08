Smarty just fired the first Black Friday SIM only deal shots - 45GB data for £15 per month

Good SIM only deals are ten a penny - especially with Black Friday looming large. But truly great SIM only deals are much harder to find, which is why we're so delighted by the latest effort from Smarty.

The provider has 'supercharged' its Large plan, meaning that the usual 8GB of data limit has grown exponentially to a hearty 45GB. That's alongside unlimited calls and texts. In fact. when you consider all that you're getting, £15 is an extremely reasonable amount to see on your bill every month - especially as the longest you'll have to commit is 30 days at a time.

As if 45GB for £15 wasn't good enough on its own, Smarty's USP is that it actually gives you money back for unused data up to 8GB. So if your monthly usage ever falls below 7GB in one period, Smarty will give you £1.25 back towards your next bill for each GB of unused data.

Simply put, this is one of the very best SIM only deals that we've seen so far in the lead up to Black Friday and we're sceptical as to whether it will even be beaten in the next few weeks.

Smarty's supercharged SIM only deal:

Large SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 8GB 45GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

This plan from Smarty has a lot to offer so let us break it down for you. Firstly, with 45GB data you can stream and social pretty much all day without worrying about running out of data. That cap will go a long way! Secondly, you're only paying £15 each month, and that's before you consider the credit you may get back for unused data. Finally, with a 1-month rolling contract, you can stay for as long as you want or leave at any time.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

While using Smarty's data, you can tether any of your devices to your phone. That means you can tether your bargain Black Friday laptop, tablet or even console to your phone and make full use of all of that data.