Smarty has just released the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM only deal at £15/pm

A lot of retailers are starting to release their Black Friday SIM only deals but none are doing it quite like Smarty. First it released one of the best cheap SIMs around earlier this week and now, it's announced the UK's cheapest unlimited data SIM.

Knocking the price all the way down to £15 a month, you're saving 25% on the original price and beating out competitor brands like Three and iD Mobile who have previously held down the cheapest prices.

And where Smarty has the upper-hand as well is through its contract lengths. All of Smarty's SIM only deals operate on 1-month rolling contracts so you can leave at any time - a great thing to note if Black Friday brings anything even cheaper than this and you decide to switch.

Black Friday phone deals will be the perfect time to get a new handset

Smarty's new SIM only deal:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling |Unlimited data, calls and texts | £18 £15 per month

Smarty has developed a reputation for its cheap SIM plans and this offer is no exception. It hits the UK's lowest price by offering unlimited data, calls and texts for just £15 a month. On top of that, you're on a 1-month contract and able to tether other devices to your SIM to really make use of your never-ending supply of data.View Deal

An even cheaper Smarty Black Friday SIM:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 £12 per month

If £15 is still more than you were hoping to pay, this other Black Friday SIM plan from Smarty could be what you need. It costs £12 a month while supplying you with 50GB of data. While that is obviously nowhere near what an unlimited data plan could offer, it will be plenty for most, allowing for hours of Netflix streaming, tens of thousands of Spotify downloads and more.View Deal

Why go for Smarty SIM only deals this Black Friday?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals, big data bargains and even unlimited data SIMs, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use that unlimited data across any laptop, tablet or even a console.