Sky Mobile has one of the best cheap SIM only deals around...for a limited time

With the likes of Smarty, Three and Vodafone fighting to secure the best unlimited data SIM only deal, big data fans are spoilt for choice for their next SIM. But what about those needing something cheaper? Sky Mobile has just stepped up to offer a strong choice.

Hitting a good blend of price and data, Sky's latest SIM only deal secures you 10GB of data for just £10 a month. The only problem in sight here is the length of time you have to get it as Sky will be pulling this plan on January 23.

Of course, if you can act fast this will be an ideal SIM plan but if you can't there's plenty of other options around for those on a budget. Below we've listed all of the details on Sky's offer and a list of similar SIM only deals to get your teeth into if you miss the deadline.

See the best SIM-free mobile phones to pair with your new SIMO

Sky's cheap SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from Sky | 12 month contract | 10GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

Looking for a cheap SIM plan? Sky's latest offer fits the bill well. You're getting 10GB of data for just £10 a month. But if you're interested in Sky's SIM plan you'll need to hurry with the end date set as Thursday, January 23.

View Deal

What other cheap SIM only deals are there?

There are a number of competing deals that are similar to the one above from Sky, however we would say that either Three or Smarty are your best choices right now.

Go with Smarty and you'll find yourself on a flexible 1-month rolling contract. They have a number of cheap SIM only deals available right now but the best are its 50GB plan for £15 a month or its 30GB for £10 a month.

Go for the more recognisable name of Three instead and the contracts become longer. Three has a 8GB data for £8 a month which will be perfect for those looking to go even cheaper or a 12GB for £10 a month plan.