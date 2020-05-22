SIM only flash sale: Three's 12GB for £8 a month deal just destroyed the competition

If you were intending to spend a few hours this weekend finally hunting for the perfect SIM only deal to bring down your phone bills, we have good news. We've found you an incredible SIM deal, while also giving you back that precious time for decorating, Netflix binging and socially distanced barbecuing.

We don't actually have to say much about this offer - it does the talking for itself. For the next week, Three is giving you the chance to bring you phone bills down to £8 per month, while giving you a meaty 12GB of data plus unlimited calls and texts.

A quick perusal of our SIM only deals page will show you that those kind of monthly payments normally affords much less data. 12GB each month really is enough for hours of Spotify streaming, the odd Netflix or YouTube video and downloading plenty of podcasts, all without having to hold back on the usual social media scrolling and Google Map exploring.

We've been bigging up Three SIM only deals for as long as we can remember - largely thanks to its award winning unlimited data for £18/pm SIM. But if 12GB sounds like enough for you, then getting your bills down to £8 per month with such a big player in the UK mobiles game is absolutely stonking value.

Need a phone to combine with your SIMO? Check out our best SIM-free phones guide

Three's SIM only deal flash sale in full:

Three | 12 months | 8GB 12GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £8 per month

Costing just £8 a month, Three has stormed in and taken the spot of the best price tag at this data point, and by some distance. You can go cheaper but that will mean a massive drop in data. In fact, without jumping up to the unlimited regions of data, this is downright the best value SIMO plan around right now. Deal expires: Monday, June 1

View Deal

Why go with a Three SIM only deal?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that be free exclusive prizes or extra roaming. Here are some of the main benefits currently on offer by going with a Three mobile deal:

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you and use your phone like your own mobile broadband router

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with Easyjet with bag drop and early boarding (well...it's nice in theory!)

Read more: