Save £70 off one of the world's best running watches, the Polar Vantage V2

The Polar Vantage V2 ranks highly in our roundup of the best running watches thanks to its huge array of advanced training tools including fuelling guidance to make sure you're taking on the right amount of carbs and water, recovery insights, and training load logging.

Its aluminium case is super light (it weighs 14g less than the original Vantage), and it's much sleeker than most of its competitors. It's smart and comfortable enough for everyday wear, which is essential for a watch that measures biometrics when you're resting to help guide your recovery and suggest training sessions.

The only real downside was that its touchscreen sometimes felt a little laggy. Otherwise, the Vantage V2 is hard to fault, and is a great training tool if you're hoping to set a new personal best in 2021.

