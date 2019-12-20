Save big with these Beats headphone deals - up to £100 off in early Boxing Day sales

These Beats deals are offering up to £100 off wireless noise cancelling Beats Studio 3 headphones and £70 off Powerbeats 3 earbuds before Boxing Day sales have even begun. Those are some fantastic prices on a brand perfect for iPhone users looking for excellent audio without breaking the bank. You're getting the Powerbeats 3 wireless earbuds for just £79 at Currys this week, or the Beats Studio 3 wireless noise cancelling headphones for just £199 - amazing savings that rival even Black Friday prices.

Beats deals have been picking up as we've neared the Christmas shopping season, but with Boxing Day sales picking up a little earlier this year you can already save £100 and pick them up today.

Beats Studio 3 wireless noise cancelling headphones are well known for their decent sound quality and amazing battery life for their price - but iPhone users, in particular, can benefit from the W1 chip. This small feature makes a big difference when pairing your Beats headphones to your phone, as well as keeping that connection strong and sending more auditory information wirelessly.

Or if you're looking for an excellent pair of earbuds for fitness, these sweat and water-resistant Powerbeats 3 deals feature the distinctive ear hook design to ensure you never drop a second of music during your workout. You're also getting a sound quality you won't regularly find under £100.

Best Beats deals already available in Boxing Day sales

Powerbeats 3 wireless headphones | £149 £79 at Currys

Getting ready for a fitness-themed New Year's resolution? These Powerbeats 3 can certainly help. Easy pairing with iPhone, a secure ear-hook design, and sweat and water resistance helps these Beats headphones stand out at this price point.

Beats Studio 3 wireless noise cancelling headphones | £299 £199 at Currys

Don't think you've got a pair of luxury wireless headphones under the tree this year? You can pick up this excellent Beats Studio 3 deal for under £200 in the early Boxing Day sales. That's a fantastic price for the overall quality of these headphones, and even better if you're an iPhone user looking to take advantage of the W1 chip.

