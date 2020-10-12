Ring All-New Chime: should you buy the smart doorbell?

Ring is one of the leading smart security brands, and it manufactures a dizzying array of smart home devices.

Originally called Doorbot, Ring was bought by Amazon in 2018, becoming one of the e-commerce company’s largest acquisitions in its 28-year lifespan.

Its products include the Video Doorbell, now in its third generation, and its auto security devices. Recently, the company also created a drone-based security camera that can fly around your home.

Ring’s All-New Chime is an accessory to its Video Doorbells, smart cameras and other security products, providing an audible chime when somebody knocks your door. But is it worth getting? And is the asking price acceptable? With Prime Day 2020 upon us and early Prime Day deals already here, we thought it would be a great time to find out.

Shop all the Amazon Prime Day deals here

The bottom line

If you own or plan to own a Ring smart device then the All-New Chime is a worthy purchase. It corrects one of the major oversights of the Ring Video Doorbell, namely that only the person with Ring’s app on their phone can tell if there’s anyone at their door.

Pros

The entire household can hear the doorbell and any alerts, not just the person registered with Ring’s app, and there are a number of notification tones available on the device. So, if you want your neighbors or passers-by to think you’ve got a bunch of dogs protecting your home, well, the sound of dogs barking is one of the tones available.

Cons

Only one person can be registered to the app, so if that person is out, you will be unable to access volume controls and other settings. There is also no fine control over the motion sensor.

Meanwhile, some people have reported receiving a large number of daily notifications of innocuous things like their local cats passing by. Some have also reported the Chime’s volume is too low – so if you live in a big house or one with thick walls, you may not be able to hear it.

(Image credit: Ring)

Key specs

Easy installation

The Ring All-New Chime is straightforward to set up. Once you plug it in for the first time using the included EU or 3-pin plug, Ring’s app will guide you through linking it to your network.

Connectivity

The All-New Chime comes with a standard 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity and connects to all Ring products. The more expensive Chime Pro’s Wi-Fi can operate at 5GHz.

Controls

The All-New Chime’s volume can be adjusted, and the motion sensor and do-not-disturb mode can be toggled.

Extras

The Chime connects to all Ring products. It also comes with a number of tones, including the classic ding-dong, dogs barking, and ambient music.

(Image credit: Ring)

Ring All-new Chime: everything you need to know

It should be emphasized that the Ring All-New Chime is an accessory for your Ring home security network, not a standalone device. It connects to other Ring Doorbells and plays a chime when they detect motion or if they’re pressed.

This is useful for Ring customers who keep their phone on silent while at home, or those who live with other people. One oversight of Ring’s Doorbells is they’re tied to a single person who solely receives notifications on their phone through Ring’s app.

The All-New Chime is a simple white box with a grey mesh speaker. It's not wired or battery-operated – instead, it gets plugged straight into the wall socket and connects to your network through your Wi-Fi.

Some people have complained about the volume level, saying it’s either too high or way too low. We can imagine the latter comes from people in big houses or with thick walls.

It’s bigger than the first generation Chime, but appears to be better. There's also an even higher-spec (and more expensive) model however, called the All-New Chime Pro, which comes with 5GHz Wi-Fi.

The All-New Chime doesn’t have shared accessibility, which means if the registered owner of the home's Ring devices is out, no one else can configure the device. This includes changing the volume.

The Ring All-New Chime’s price is $30 / £29 / AU$59, which is a bit on the expensive side, considering you would need to already own one of Ring’s other devices, which are pricey themselves. The new Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus for instance, starts at $229 / £199 / AU$369.

Right now, however, the Ring Spotlight Camera is on sale for £139 as part of Prime Day 2020. There are also some fantastic Ring Video Doorbell deals that are worth checking out, if you're looking for a bargain. With these discounts, the All-New Chime doesn’t seem so overpriced.

Ring does have some competition, with brands like Eufy offering similar products, some with even better specs, designs, and add-on products, for either the same or a reduced price. Arlo is Ring’s newest video doorbell rival with its slick-looking Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free.

Ring remains one of the leaders and pioneers of home security. While it may burn you to spend money on something that arguably should be built-in, the All-New Chime is worth buying if you already own or intend to own a Ring smart camera or Video Doorbell. With Prime Day 2020 running October 13-14 there's bound to be some more great offers on the Ring range, so keep your eyes peeled.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.