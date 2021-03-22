Resident Evil Village multiplayer mode beta opens in April - here’s how to join

Capcom has detailed on its website how players can join the Resident Evil Re:Verse open beta. Scheduled to begin April 8, the Re:Verse beta will be available to play for three days (until April 11) on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as on PC via Steam.

This multiplayer pack-in with Resident Evil Village allows players to take control of their favorite series characters and bioweapon villains in head-to-head multiplayer combat scenarios. Assets are reused from existing RE Engine games, but it looks like it could be a fun way to settle those “who would win in a fight” hypotheticals for serious Resident Evil fans.

Resident Evil Re:Verse looks to be another experimental take on multiplayer for recent Resident Evil titles. The Resident Evil 3 remake was bundled with the Resistance multiplayer mode, where four survivors were pitted against a player-controlled mastermind. It was a neat idea, but wasn’t supported by Capcom for very long and player numbers dwindled soon after launch.

When does the Resident Evil Re:Verse open beta take place?

The beta test period for Resident Evil Re:Verse is between April 8 at 2am ET / 7am BST / 4pm AEST (or April 7 at 11pm PT) to April 11 at 2am ET / 7am BST / 4pm AEST (or April 10 at 11pm PT).

Capcom notes that the open beta is meant to “test the game’s system, balance, and servers.” Below, we’ve detailed how you can get in on the action and try out the open beta for yourself.

How do I join the Resident Evil Re:Verse open beta?

The Resident Evil Re:Verse open beta will be available to anyone who owns a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One console, or a PC via Steam. PS5 owners will also be able to download and play the PS4 version via backwards compatibility and, likewise, Xbox Series X|S owners can check out the Xbox One version, too.

The open beta client will be available to download from April 5 at 8pm ET / 5pm PDT (or April 6 at 1am BST / 10am AEST), but keep in mind that you won’t be able to play the Resident Evil Re:Verse open beta until it goes live at the times highlighted above.

Players will need to register for a Capcom ID if they haven’t already done so, and then link the Capcom ID account to the console or Steam account that the beta will be played on. This can all be done on the Capcom ID website.

After you’ve set up your Capcom ID, navigate to the “External account links” section on your account page. Choose your desired platform, have either your PSN, Xbox Live or Steam details ready and follow the prompts to link your accounts. Once that’s done, you’re good to go for when the Resident Evil Re:Verse open beta takes place in April.

If you were previously included in the Resident Evil Re:Verse closed beta test, Capcom notes that you won’t need to redownload the client to be able to participate in the upcoming open beta.