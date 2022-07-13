PSA: some of Sony's amazing Xperia camera phones have some great deals

Amazon Prime Day's whole shtick is to bring price cuts to products, and 2022's version has proven pretty great in terms of smartphone deals. Case in point, Sony's three best phones of 2021 are all reduced.

These are the Sony Xperia 1 III, Xperia 5 III and Xperia Pro-1. Neither of the company's two 2022 mobiles is reduced in the Prime Day sales, but that makes sense since they're new.

Sony's mobiles are typically known to be good camera phones, and the Xperia Pro-1 is the best example of that, with a 1-inch camera sensor on its main snapper. The two Mark 3 phones are no slouches either though.

Save £350 The Sony Xperia 1 III may have recently been replaced by the 1 IV, but this is a big enough discount to make the older version a worthy buy. Just check what the 1 IV brings to make sure you're not missing out on anything you'd love though.



Save £350 This is truly a top-tier smartphone, with many features that make this a mobile aimed at professionals like its video recording capabilities and 1-inch camera sensor. Even reduced, it costs a lot though.

Save £250 Given that no Sony Xperia 5 IV was ever launched, that makes this Sony's current compact flagship. It's small but powerful with some great cameras, and it's at a new low price.

The main hurdle in buying a Sony phone is the price. These can often be incredibly expensive devices, thanks to all the bespoke tech and features the company packs in them.

Case in point: the Pro-1 and 1 III both have 4K screens, as Sony is the only manufacturer making phones with this high-res display tech.

The deals make the phones easier to stomach, but we can still understand if they're too pricey. Thankfully, there are other Prime Day phone deals out there.

