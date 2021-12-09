PS5 restock now live at PlayStation Direct UK - get your console by Christmas

A surprise PS5 Restock has just gone live over at PlayStation Direct UK, giving console hunters another great opportunity to bag one before Christmas.

This is actually the second drop this week from the official PlayStation vendor and one we definitely weren't expecting. Hey, we're not complaining - it's absolutely amazing that more people are finally getting a chance to get one of these coveted consoles in time for Christmas.

As always, Sony is offering PS5 restocks for disc and Digital Edition consoles only. That means no bundles here - you'll have to get your games separately. On the plus side, there are no markups here, you're paying the standard retail price.

Click on the link above and you'll land yourself in the queue. Note, this queue is not first come first serve. Everyone gets assigned a random number and it's essentially a lottery system. Generally speaking, numbers get called up about 30 minutes to an hour after the queue begins. It's a very fair system but it does of course come with that random element - good luck, we're routing for you.

As always, we expect this latest PS5 restock to sell out in minutes as soon as the numbers are called. That's always been the case since this console was launched back last year and we don't think demand will abate any time soon. On a positive note, the fact that Sony is now selling consoles directly via its PlayStation Direct stores in both the US and UK is great - it's essentially one more reliable retailer to potentially get your console at.

PS5 restock at PlayStation Direct

PS5: £449.99 at PlayStation Direct PS5: £449.99 at PlayStation Direct

PS5 Disc consoles are now available via the official PlayStation Direct store. Simply click on through to the store page here to land yourself in a random queue to see whether you'll be lucky enough to get yourself a spot after a short wait. Queue times are normally 30 to 40 minutes and you'll hear a sound cue when your number's up.

PS5 (Digital Edition): £359.99 at PlayStation Direct PS5 (Digital Edition): £359.99 at PlayStation Direct

We also expect this PS5 restock to include Digital Edition consoles. These ones forgo the disk drive on the standard model for a slightly cheaper price tag overall. If you've got a great connection these ones are always a good choice but beware - there are generally fewer of these types on sale and they tend to go very quickly indeed.

This latest PS5 restock is the latest in a number of surprise last-minute Christmas drops from retailers in the UK. As always, details are very sketchy indeed but we have seen big names like Very and Amazon really step up their restock game recently. While we don't know when the next one will be, things are definitely improving now.

If you're one of the unlucky few that doesn't manage to get yourself a console in today's official PS5 restock at PlayStation Direct, we recommend heading over to our main where to buy the PS5 page. We update that one weekly with everything we know - rumors, news, and the best retailers to keep an eye on if you're on the hunt.

You can also check the links to buy a PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these as more consoles will hit the shelves throughout 2022. Whatever you do, we'd recommend not paying over the odds to scalpers as restocks are now more frequent.

Not after the PS5? You can always keep up to date with the latest on where to buy the Xbox Series X and where to find Nintendo Switch OLED stock right here as well. Both consoles are definitely going to be heavily in demand in the weeks ahead leading up to Christmas.