Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy A90 5G deal today and get a free pair of headphones

5G might be bringing spectacular speeds to the mainstream phone world but with some colossal prices still looming over 5G, investing in a 5G phone deal has yet to be a viable option...until now. Welcome in the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G.

With a SIM-free price of £669, this device has undercut its 5G competition by miles. And yet, an examination of the specs on offer with the A90 will tell you that it can easily keep up with the rest.

Inside you'll find a 4500mAh battery and a 8GB RAM processor. Moving outside, this phone rocks a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen, offering Samsung's notoriously clear displays.

Camera-wise you're getting a triple camera setup with one lens offering an impressive 48MP. In other words, this is a top-notch phone through and through.

And to add to the value, no matter where you pre-order this device, you'll also receive a free pair of wireless Galaxy Buds, normally worth around £100 alone. However, tomorrow (Thursday) is your last chance to grab these so you'll have to hurry.

Where to buy Samsung Galaxy A90 5G:

If you want to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G, there is a number of possible retailers to go for. We've listed all of your options both on contract and on SIM-free below so you can find your best deal.

Why should I get a Samsung Galaxy A90 5G?

As the first 'affordable' 5G phone, there is a lot to love with the Samsung Galaxy A90. For that surprisingly low price, you're getting a mega 4500mAh battery, a huge 6.7-inch AMOLED screen and a triple camera set-up. Pile all of that together, combined with the phones affordability and 5G speeds and you've got yourself a winner.

