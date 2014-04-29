Acer's smartband is called the Liquid Leap, and it'll launch with the Jade phone

We knew that Acer was going to show off some sort of wearable at its press conference in New York, but it turned out to be more of a tease than a launch.

Acer's 17mm-thick smartband is called the Liquid Leap and it'll act as both a fitness tracker and a smartwatch, giving you text and call notifications.

Acer said its purpose was to make something simple, and the band certainly has a very basic look to it. The band may also be bundled with Liquid J smartphone, said Acer, who also said we'll get around 5 days of use from the band's battery.

But Acer also knows that this is a companion device, and the aim is to possibly launch its new Liquid Jade flagship smartphone and Leap smartband together.

Acer was a little coy about the details of the Liquid Jade phone, but did tell us that it'll Gorilla Glass display that looks set to be around 5 inches.

Wearing us out

Late July/August is the launch window that Acer is giving us right now - it sounds like there's still a bit of work to be done on the Leap.

We're promised we'll hear more at Computex, which is probably where we'll also be able to get our hands on the wearable.