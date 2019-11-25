Pick up the Death Stranding PS4 Pro with the urine-coloured controller for just £330

Game is offering £50 off this limited edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro bundle, taking the price down from £379 to £329.

This limited edition bundle includes a Death Stranding themed 1TB PS4 Pro, a physical edition of Death Stranding and a translucent, urine-coloured Death Stranding PS4 controller - but there's no B.B. inside, sorry.

The console certainly looks distinctive. The PS4 Pro comes in matte white and is covered in black tar hand prints, with Death Stranding written in gold lettering on the front.

Usually a PS4 Pro itself would set you back around £300, so to get a limited edition version with a brand new game is a great deal, especially as limited edition consoles often go up in price over time. Plus, this PS4 bundle is a Game exclusive in the UK.

Check out Game's deal below:

PS4 Pro Death Stranding Bundle: Limited Edition | £329.99 at Game

This limited edition bundle from Game includes the Death Stranding PS4 Pro and controller alongside the game itself, all for just £329. View Deal

If you would prefer to pick up a 'normal' PS4 Pro console bundled with Death Stranding, then check out these other great deals:

PS4 Pro and Death Stranding Bundle: £299 at Currys

You can pick up a PS4 Pro with the newly released Death Stranding for just £299 at Currys. It's a bargain for those looking to pick up Kojima's brand new title.View Deal

PS4 Pro | Death Stranding | Now TV pass | £299 at Game

This PS4 Pro bundle has just come down £50 and it has a brand new game too. It also comes with a two-month pass for Now TV's entertainment channels too which is worth around £18. You can pick up this bundle with the white PS4 Pro for the same price at Amazon that swaps the Now TV Pass for an exclusive game sleeve.

View Deal

Not in the UK? These are the best prices for Death Stranding in your region:

