Never miss an unmissable moment, thanks to the 4GEE Capture Cam

The Capture Cam from EE is the world's first wearable 4G connected camera - it goes wherever you go. This isn't any normal camera - far from it. The 4GEE Capture Cam allows you to stream footage direct from your mobile device, thanks to the power of the EE network and live-streaming app Skeegle.

The footage you shoot on the 4GEE Capture Cam can be streamed in HD so friends and family get a fantastic front-row view of what's happening live elsewhere.

There's a handy clip built into the compact design, which means it's easy to connect to any clothing or bags - perfect for capturing those unmissable moment quickly and easily.

The Capture Cam harnesses the power of the UK's number one network, EE, which means you will always have the power to stream footage at the touch of a button.

It's a simple way to share precious moments and there is also the ability to capture 8MP still images too.

And through the accompanying Skeegle app, you can also stream to multiple devices at once and share life as it happens with even more family and friends.