The Sony X3000 is the BOSS of image shake

Sony has updated its action camera range with the announcement of the 4K-capable X3000.

For the first time in a Sony action camera the X3000 features Sony's BOSS (Balanced Optical SteadyShot) anti-shake technology that until now has been the preserve of firm's premium HandyCam range of camcorders.

BOSS works by moving both the optics and image sensor together, so when the camera suffers a shake, the entire lens and sensor mechanism moves against the shake to dramatically reduce image blur.

The X3000 is based around a new 8.2MP 1/2.5-inch Exmor R CMOS sensor that's partnered with the BIONZ X image processor that's used by Sony's flagship A7 full-frame mirrorless cameras, while the Zeiss-branded lens promises a more natural looking image with less distortion.

Better color rendition

The combination of new sensor and powerful image processor enables full pixel readout without pixel binning for better color rendition and reduced 'jagged' effects.

The X3000 includes features popular on previous models, including angle adjustment, smooth zooming, loop recording, high speed recording at Full HD at 100fps for stunning slow-mo footage, as well as the ability to adjust white balance.

Not only is the the X3000 splashproof, but with the supplied underwater housing it can be used at depths down to 60m.

The X3000 will be available in November priced at around £500 - US pricing is still to be confirmed.