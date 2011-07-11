Steadicam video stabiliser for iPhone now available

Tiffen has announced the release of its Steadicam Smoothee in the UK.

Designed to help users making videos on their iPhone get stabilised shots, which might otherwise suffer from camera shake, the Steadicam Smoothee grips directly on to the iPhone and features a hand-grip for holding on to the device when shooting.

Packaged with a specific mount, either for iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS or iPod Touch, additional mounts can also be purchased if you have other video devices that you wanted to use with the steadicam.

The Smoothee has been designed to work straight out of the box, with no setup required and is compact and lightweight, measuring 20.3 x 36.8 x 6.4cm. Furthermore, the handgrip folds away when not in use.

Movement

Using a Steadicam allows aspiring videographers to get fluid movement with their camera while going up and down stairs, walking through crowds or other motions which would usually be associated with camera shake when video recording handheld.

Each of the quick release removable camera mounts can also serve as a tabletop stand or mounted to any tripod with a standard quarter inch camera mount.

The Steadicam Smoothee is available in the UK with an RRP of £169.99 including VAT and comes with the mount of your choice and a carry bag. Additional mounts cost £22.99.