This pic of Prague's Old Town Square was amongst the winning photos in Digital Camera mag's Photographer of the Year awards

2009 sees a record breaking haul for Digital Camera magazine's Photographer of the Year contest, with a free exhibition on in London this month celebrating the best-ever selection of winning images at London's Mall Galleries.

The fifth Digital Camera Photographer of the Year awards saw an incredible 120,000 photos submitted across the contest's 11 categories, which include Animals, Dusk to Dawn and Hidden Britain.

If you can't make the exhibition in central London this month, then you can still check out a selection of the winning and shortlisted entries from each category will be proudly displayed at poty2008.dcmag.co.uk

Central London exhibition

"Every year the number of entries increases massively but the consistently high calibre of images is never compromised," said Marcus Hawkins, Senior Editor of Digital Camera magazine.

"Each photo tells its own unique story and it was only right that we displayed these stunning images in a fantastic gallery so everyone could appreciate their quality."

The Digital Camera Photographer of the Year exhibition runs at from Monday, 16 February to Saturday, 28 February at the Mall Galleries, The Mall, London. Open every day from 10am to 5pm, courtesy of event sponsors, Jessops, Canon and Adobe, with support from Sky Arts and the Royal Photographic Society.