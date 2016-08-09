Galaxy Note 7 claims 'best phone display' title for Samsung... again

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 sports a curved OLED screen that not only looks impressive, it's being called "the best phone display ever," according to experts today.

Its 5.7-inch Quad HD display once again matches or breaks all major performance records for a smartphone screen, concluded DisplayMate researcher Dr. Raymond M. Soneira.

This exhaustive Note 7 review found that the new phone has the highest peak brightness, highest contrast ratio, widest color gamut and lowest screen reflectance rate.

In other words, the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 screen is going to be amazingly bright and even easier to view in direct sunlight versus Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge and Note 5.

Retiring old wins

What's really interesting is that while year-after-year Samsung lays claim to DisplayMate's "best smartphone screen" title, there's a ceiling for some of its OLED panel advancements.

Power efficiency in the Note 5, for example, increased 21% from the 2014 Note 4, and 56% from two years before that if you were coming from the Note 3. Now there's no increase whatsoever.

"This year the power efficiency has remained the same between the Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S7, and Galaxy Note 7," reported Dr. Soneira in today's report.

Likewise, Samsung hasn't budged from its 5.7-inch phablet screen size since the 5.5-inch Note 2 because, as we saw with the Nexus 6, no one wants a 6-inch phone.

Nor has the company upped the already pixel-dense 2560 x 1440 Quad HD resolution since the 1080p Note 3. Last year, DisplayMate called anything more than this "absolutely pointless."

Making new wins

Yet Samsung is still able to dominate the market in other ways to become the certified "best."

It uses a curved screen and an impressive always-on display to show the time, date and battery life percentage, even when the rest of the screen is asleep.

As of the Note 7, this minimally-powered tech can be used to jot down Off Screen Notes with the S-Pen. The entire phone can also be turned into a virtual reality device with a Samsung Gear VR headset.

The rumored Samsung Galaxy S8 and inevitable Galaxy Note 8 could go with a 4K screen to further solidifying Samsung's mobile VR headset dominance and score one more trophy.

Samsung is getting creative with its OLED advancements and still producing DisplayMate wins, even if screen size and pixel increases are a thing of the past.

