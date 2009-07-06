Nokia flatly denies Android rumours

Nokia has told TechRadar that there is no truth in the rumours it is set to join with the Open Handset Alliance and launch an Android phone.

The Guardian is citing industry insiders who claim that the new device will be unveiled at the Nokia World event in Germany in September.

But Nokia has told us: "There is no truth to this story whatsoever. It is a well known fact that Symbian is our platform of choice for smartphones."

It would have been quite a departure for Nokia to launch such a device given the company owns the Symbian Foundation (makers of the Symbian Mobile OS) and is a staunch stalwart of said platform (obviously).

Market vs Ovi

Were Nokia to have moved to Android, it would have placed Google Market in direct competition with the recently released Ovi Store, which does the same thing.

However, the current high end Symbian S60 platform Nokia (and Samsung) currently use on the likes of the N97 and i8910HD may still have a limited life span, although there's no word on when that could be.

This is because Nokia is still beavering away on the new Maemo platform, its OS for its internet tablets, which could make the jump to future mobile phones too, so we'll have to wait and see which path the Finnish bigwigs take.