Motorola pulls an Apple with 'found' Olympus

Motorola's mobile phone strategy has been heading in a different direction for a while, but that hasn't stopped it copying Apple and seeing one if its flagship devices 'found' in a fleamarket.

Unsurprisingly, it's Gizmodo that got the first pictures of the Motorola Olympus, which has been the subject of a few leaks recently.

The phone is running Android 2.2, has an Nvidia Tegra 2 chip stuck inside and also brings a HDMI-out port as well.

Some specs haven't been confirmed, with the screen size probably around 3.7- to 4-inch in size, as well as elements like on board storage.

The finder of the Motorola Olympus said that he was surprised it worked at all when he picked it, saying:

"[I] bought it not knowing it would power on. Apparently by holding volume down and power I was able to access a developers menu with a lot of features, one being a bypass activation screen. This is a pretty cool phone."

With such leaking going on, we can only assume that the Motorola Olympus is coming soon - although whether it will get a UK release date is unknown.

