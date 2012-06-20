LG Quick Voice to take on Siri and S Voice

Well it was only a matter of time. First there was Siri, then Samsung took it on with its S Voice software, and now LG has launched its own version called Quick Voice.

Like Siri and S Voice, it allows you to operate functions of the phone just by speaking your command. So searching, arranging appointments, and finding videos on YouTube have never been easier.

According to the Korean press release, the service will support 11 apps at launch, including phone, email, address book, alarm clock, and calendar. And you can search maps, weather, stocks and the web just by speaking.

Bad Korea move

The bad news? It'll only be available for LG's Optimus Android handsets in Korea. The Optimus Vu will get the speaking personal assistant in late June, while the Optimus LTE 2 will have it in July. Both handsets will update to Android Ice Cream Sandwich around the same time.

There's no word on whether it'll come to the UK. Or whether it'll let you search local businesses like restaurants or taxi services. Though Siri will only be able to do that in the UK when iOS 6 arrives in the autumn.

We also don't know whether it'll have a male or female voice, or whether you'll have the choice between the two.

Samsung launched S Voice on the Galaxy S3, to compete with Siri, which made its debut on the iPhone 4S.

LG announced it will back out of making tablets to focus on smartphones, so expect a big push in its Android offerings soon.

