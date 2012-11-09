EE admits cheaper 4G deals delay

EE, the UK's first 4G network has confirmed that it will be delaying its SIM-only plans "by a few weeks".

The network tweeted the news earlier today, with the message on the social networking site reading: "Sorry folks – there's been a date change for our SIM-only plans.

"We expect to bring them in the next 2 weeks. Stay tuned for the new date."

We contacted EE to find out how the delay came about, with the network citing overrunning testing for the longer wait time.

Superfast, but you'll have to wait

An EE spokesperson told TechRadar: "The launch of SIM only plans (due Nov 9) will be delayed by a few days as a result of our comprehensive testing process over-running slightly.

"We know many customers are anticipating these plans and apologise for this short hold up. However they will be reassured that we are determined to offer the very best service possible."

EE hasn't fully announced the pricing structure for its SIM-only plans, but we do know that they will all have unlimited calls and texts, with the cheapest costing you £21 per month.