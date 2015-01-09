Apple has raised the minimum price of iPhone apps

It's confirmed - Apple has now increased the minimum price of its paid apps to £0.79 in the UK, not long after it informed developers about the change.

From today, the pricing has changed in order to account for VAT and foreign exchange rates, bringing the minimum cost up by ten pence, while EU countires have seen prices rise to €0.99.

It's not the first time Apple has pushed up the price. Back in 2011 it increased the minimum cost from 59p to 69p.

However, Iceland will actually see prices decrease, so maybe consider moving there if you can't bear the thought of spending an extra ten pence on the next Angry Birds update.