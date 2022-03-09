Peacemaker finally has a UK release date, and it's very soon...

Audio player loading…

Peacemaker, the hit spin-off series from 2021 movie The Suicide Squad, has finally landed a UK release date.

The show's first season was broadcast on HBO Max in the US and ran over eight episodes throughout January and February, but without a UK partner release.

That has changed now though, with Sky now confirming that it will be carrying the series – and for UK viewers desperate to see it, there's not long to wait...

When is Peacemaker hitting UK screens?

Sky will offer all episodes of the show on March 22 on Sky Max, and it will also be available to stream via the service's NOW offering, as long as you've got an entertainment membership.

It means UK viewers finally have the chance to catch up on the show, which has already been confirmed for a second season on HBO Max.

It's a surprise that it's taken this long to lock down a UK partner for the show, which has been a big success for HBO Max. Each new episode of the show received higher viewership than the previous one, and the season's finale broke the record for the highest single-day viewership of an HBO Max original episode.

What is Peacemaker?

Peacemaker first appeared as a character in James Gunn's 2021 blockbuster The Suicide Squad, and the series follows John Cena's Christopher Smith, a brutal, uncompromising, jingoistic killer who believes in achieving peace at any cost.

In the show, we meet Smith after the events of The Suicide Squad, as he's forced to join a mysterious black ops squad named A.R.G.U.S.. The squad's mission is a complex one– they're on a mission to identify and eliminate parasitic butterfly-like creatures who have taken over human bodies around the world.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five. Starring alongside Cena are Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick.