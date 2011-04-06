Acer unveils new all-in-one touchscreen PC

Acer's new all-in-one promises the best of HD media in a slim touchscreen PC format

Acer has unveiled its latest all-in-one touchscreen PC, the Acer Aspire Z5761, due to launch this coming May in the UK.

The new all-in-one comes with a full HD 1080p touchscreen, 23-inch display running at 1920 x 1080 resolution, with the option of either an Intel Core i5-2400S, i5-2500S or Core i7-2600S processor, and optional maximum of 8GB RAM.

Clear.fi media sharing

The Acer Aspire Z5761 also comes with Clear.fi, Acer's media sharing system. It's a cross-platform storage centre that can host pictures, music and movies from various devices connected to the wireless network; that way, anyone on the network using a compatible device can access all the media content.

Graphics are taken care of by an integrated Intel HD Graphics orNvidia's GeForce GT440, GT435M or GT420 – depending on your gaming and movie editing and playback requirements.

The new Aspire Z5761 can also come with an (optional) enormous 1.5TB hard drive with TV tuner options.

With Blu-ray, an integrated 5 watt stereo speaker system and Dolby Home Theater v4 it certainly looks and, by the specs list, sounds the part if an all-in-one media PC is top of your wishlist - but we'll await our full review before passing final judgement, of course.

The Acer Aspire Z5761 UK release date is set for early May, with prices starting from £799.