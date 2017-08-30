Garmin announces Forerunner 935, Fenix 5 series and vivo activity trackers

Garmin launched a range of smartwatches and activity trackers in India. The launch includes the Forerunner 935, Fenix 5 series and two vivo activity trackers. The Fenix 5 series includes Fenix 5, Fenix 5s and the Fenix 5X. The two vivo activity trackers are vivofit jr and vivosmart 3.

Garmin is known for its navigation devices, wearables and activity trackers for fitness enthusiasts. The devices launched today are aimed at the premium segment as well as the mid-range, with the Fenix 5 series starting at Rs. 50,990, going all the way to Rs. 56,990. The Forerunner 935, vivofit jr and vivosmart 3 are priced at Rs. 42,990, Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 13,990 respectively.

Forerunner 935 – for your training needs

Starting with the Forerunner 935, it is a lightweight smartwatch that comes with Elevate wrist-based heart rate tracker and can be paired with the new Running Dynamics Pod2. The Forerunner 935 features Firstbeat technology, allowing you to prepare for a race, cycling or swimming – all without having to wear a chest strap. You can also view real-time results thanks to support for Strava Live Segments. The smartwatch comes with GLONASS support and features altimeter, barometer and compass sensors. It can last for up to 2 weeks in watch mode and up to 24 hours in GPS mode.

Fenix 5 series

The Fenix 5 series is the costliest among all the wearables launched today by Garmin. All the three smartwatches in the Fenix 5 series come with ConnectIQ support, allowing you to customise watch faces and widgets. They all come with GPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi, heart rate monitoring, altimeter, barometer and compass sensors. The battery life on the Fenix 5 series ranges from 12 hours to 20 hours in GPS mode. The prices start from Rs. 50,990 and go up to Rs. 56,990.

Vivofit jr – an activity tracker for kids

Garmin has also announced an activity tracker for kids, aptly named the vivofit jr. Given the requirements for an activity tracker for kids, Garmin claims the vivofit jr features a durable and swim friendly design. With the vivofit jr, you can track your kids’ steps, sleep times and set a daily 60 minutes play goal. Garmin has also announced that the vivofit jr comes with a free app to monitor and manage tasks for your kids.

Vivosmart 3 – for the health conscious

Featuring a ‘hidden display’ that is activated using gestures, alerts or notifications, Garmin says that the vivosmart 3 is the company’s first dedicated activity tracker to feature VO2 max. Given its target audience, the vivosmart 3 includes support for fitness monitoring tools like Wellness Monitoring to let you track stress levels throughout the day. Garmin claims that the vivosmart 3 can be used while swimming or showering. It comes with a battery life of up to 5 days.

All these new Garmin devices are available exclusively in Croma stores and Flipkart.