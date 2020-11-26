Oppo's new cheap phone looks ready to beat the Moto G9 phones at their own game

While some phone brands make the cheap phone market their bread-and-butter, Oppo has flirted, but never wholeheartedly commited, with the pricing segment. The company has just batted its eyelids at the affordable-phone bracket again, this time unveiling the Oppo A15 which is a super-affordable new smartphone.

The Oppo A15 has been confirmed as coming to the UK, but we could see it in other countries too - not the US though, where Oppo doesn't release its phones. The handset costs £119 (roughly $160, AU$215), so it's the cheapest A-series phone Oppo has put out so far.

There's quite a bit of competition at that pricing segment - phones from the Moto G9, Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Nokia 3, Samsung Galaxy A21 and Vivo Y lines all battle it out in the hotly-contested cheap phone market, all offering low prices but (relatively) high specs. So when we get the Oppo A15 in to review, it's going to have to really impress us to get a good review.

Oppo A15 specs

The Oppo A15 has a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a small notch at the top. The low price tag becomes even more apparent when looking at the specs - the MediaTek helio P35 chipset, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage won't provide wowing speeds. There's also a 4,230mAh battery.

There are three rear cameras - a 13MP main, 2MP macro and 2MP depth-sensing trio with an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

Those are specs you'd expect for a handset at this price point. We'll have to get the phone into our labs to see how it fares, and to see if it beats out its numerous competitors to be the cheap phone you should consider buying.