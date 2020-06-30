Trending

OnePlus Nord price confirmed

The affordable smartphone's cost is revealed

The OnePlus Nord will be cheaper than the OnePlus 8 (pictured)
(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The OnePlus Nord price will be under $500. The announcement was easy to miss, however, showing up in an Instagram story on the firm's 'onepluszlitething' account.

The news co-insides with the confirmation of the OnePlus Nord name for the affordable smartphone, which was previously rumored as the OnePlus Z and OnePlus 8 Lite.

With a price tag of under $500 (around £410, AU$730), it makes the OnePlus Nord comfortably cheaper than the OnePlus 8, which starts at $699 / £599 (about AU$1,100).

How does the OnePlus Nord price compare?

The sub-$500 OnePlus Nord price tag puts it into a highly competitive part of the market.

The Google Pixel 3a XL starts at $479 / £469, and while Apple's new iPhone SE 64GB starts at $399 / £419, the prices rises to $449 / £469 and $549 / £569 for the 128GB and 256GB models respectively.

If the OnePlus Nord comes with at least 128GB of storage, then its price point falls nicely into the competition's range.

