O2's early Black Friday SIM only deals offer bargain prices and free Disney Plus

Now that we've got our feet firmly into November, retailers have decided that we're close enough to Black Friday to start discounting things already. And amongst the early Black Friday offerings, a collection of O2 SIM only deals are some of our favourites.

O2 has released a pretty eclectic collection of Black Friday SIM only deals, covering everything from the cheap and cheerful through to an unlimited SIM with plenty of added features.

However, our favourite pick of the bunch is O2's 150GB plan for just £20 a month. While that alone is an excellent plan, O2 is taking it a step further by also throwing in a free Disney Plus subscription.

Obviously, £20 is still quite a pricey SIM, which is where O2's 10GB for £12 a month offer comes in. Like the above deal, this also comes with a free Disney Plus subscription.

O2 SIM only deals + Disney Plus:

O2 | 12-month contract | 150GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £20 per month + 12 month Disney+ subscription

This O2 contract goes all in on your data cap, supplying you with an extremely impressive 150GB of data. That's the kind of cap reserved for people who do everything possible to power through data. Playing high intensity games, streaming in HD on the go and tethering other devices. On top of the data cap, that £20 a month cost also gets you Disney+ for a whole year!

O2 | 18-month contract | 10GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £12 per month + 6 month Disney+ subscription

While the O2 offer above is awesome...it's also more on the costly side of things. This O2 plan brings your costs right down to £12 a month while still getting you 10GB of data. On top of that, you still get that Disney Plus subscription - the length does drop down to six months, though.

O2 | 18-month contract | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £33 per month + 12 month Disney+ subscription + 6 month Deliveroo Plus subscription

This is another excellent offer from O2's Black Friday SIMs and one that seems a bit odd at first. On the face of it, this is a lot more expensive than what the likes of Three would charge for unlimited data - almost double in fact. However, along with unlimited data, calls and texts, O2 is also throwing in a free subscription to Disney Plus and Deliveroo Plus.View Deal

What's Disney Plus like?

Disney Plus is the new hyped-up streaming service, and it couldn't have come at a better time. Included are most of the Marvel movies, the popular new Star Wars show 'The Mandalorian' and even all of the episodes of The Simpsons.



You can download and save episodes, and have 4K HDR with Dolby Vision at your disposal. And if you've got kids to entertain, it is no surprise that Disney Plus comes stacked full of kids content.

Read our full Disney Plus review to find out more



